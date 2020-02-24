Megan Thee Stallion Drops Hot New Freestyle [Video]

The Hot Girl President is definitely making Hot Girl Summer and all year thing! She recently dropped some new heat, but this time, in the form of a freestyle.

Meg posted a video on her Instagram page of her in the studio, looking fabulous as always, spitting some fire bars about what she’s been going through lately, including her mom’s and her grandma’s death, handling success while dealing with family members who seem to want nothing but a handout, and so much more.

Check out the video below:

Written By: Chey Parker

Also On 93.9 WKYS: