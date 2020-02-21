She Is… Uplifting! 5 Songs To Get You Ready For Anita Wilson LIVE!

Radio One D.C. presents “She is…”, an afternoon of elegance as we celebrate the “SHE“ in you. This is a Women’s empowerment luncheon in honor of Women’s History Month. We will honor women who are committed to public service, community activism, ministry, sports, and more! We will also have performances from the Syleena Johnson, Anita Wilson and Avery Sunshine.

CLICK HERE & GET YOUR TICKETS TO THE SHE IS… WOMEN’S EMPOWERMENT LUNCHEON!

To get you ready for this powerful luncheon, here are some of Anita’s most powerful songs.

1. MORE THAN ANYTHING

2. HE WILL

3. YOU LOVE ME (BEST OF MY LOVE)

4. SPEECHLESS

5. JESUS WILL

We are looking forward to having a great time with you on March 21st! Don’t forget to nominate a deserving woman for the “She is… the everyday woman” Award and get your tickets HERE!

