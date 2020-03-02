Al Galdi: The Latest Pending NFL Free Agents Linked To The Redskins

Al Galdi discusses the Redskins continuing to be linked to pending free agents Austin Hooper and James Bradberry. Plus, why Trent Williams’ time with the Skins is all but over…

ESPN Pittsburgh Steelers and NFL insider Jeremy Fowler on Saturday morning, tweeted that multiple sources from the NFL Scouting Combine told him that James Bradberry is aiming for $15 million or more per year and that the Redskins are among the teams that are expected to be involved for him. Fowler added that Bradberry, Dallas Cowboys free-agent corner Byron Jones and others planned to reset the cornerback market.

Multiple sources from the combine say Panthers CB James Bradberry, one of the top corners on the market, is aiming for $15 or more million per year on a new deal. Washington among teams expected to be involved. Byron Jones, Bradberry and others plan to reset corner market. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) February 29, 2020

Bradberry is a Ron Rivera guy, having played for the Carolina Panthers for four seasons (2016-2019). The Panthers took Bradberry with the next-to-last pick in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft out of Samford. He essentially replaced Josh Norman in Carolina, including wearing the No. 24.

Kevin Sheehan on his show The Team 980 95.9FM last Wednesday said that the Redskins in thinking that they’re capable of a quick one-year turnaround had tight end Austin Hooper, receiver Amari Cooper and running back Kenyan Drake as expected free-agent targets.

Then ESPN Atlanta Falcons insider Vaughn McClure last Friday tweeted that “the Redskins are one of the teams that have a strong interest in tight end Austin Hooper.”

The Falcons took Hooper in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft out of Stanford.

The Redskins are one of the teams that have a strong interest in tight end Austin Hooper, a source tells me. Falcons letting Hooper reach free agency. Two-time Pro Bowler, at age 25 and ascending, sure to be an attractive option for teams. — vaughn mcclure (@vxmcclure23) February 28, 2020

Then on Trent Williams…

Redskins insider JP Finlay in an installment of the “Redskins Talk” podcast that dropped on last Friday said that that “the money that Trent Williams wants is astronomical…The dollar figure I heard from someone I know and trust is so outrageous that I’m not even saying it publicly because I think it will incite a riot.”

.@JPFinlayNBCS on #RedskinsTalk pod: "The money Trent Williams wants is astronomical… The dollar figure I heard from someone I know and trust is so outrageous that I'm not even saying it publicly because I think it will incite a riot." — Burgundy Blog (@BurgundyBlog) February 28, 2020

So that probably closes the door on Trent playing for the Redskins in 2020…

