It’s year 17 for LeBron James, so not only are we seeing his last NBA seasons before our eyes, but we’re also witnessing the air apparent that will rule the league long after he’s gone.

Just in the past week, we’ve seen the King take on Ja Morant and Zion Williamson while holding his own (and dominating) the opposing team. But once the game is over, James has no problem speaking to the young ones and letting them know he’s there to help them no matter what. But of course, as with most things he does, the critiques began raining in. The Los Angeles Lakers narrowly beat the Zion Williamson-led New Orleans Pelican Sunday night 122-114 and after the game, the two powerhouses embraced and James left the rookie with some words of advice.

When the media asked him what he said to Williamson, he decided not to answer, but he did want to address critics who think he shouldn’t be mentoring players while he’s still in the league.

On his words to Zion, LeBron says he thinks it’s his responsibility to mentor: “Anybody that says, ‘LeBron, why would he do that while he’s playing? He’s showing signs of weakness, he’s buddy-buddy with these guys he’s going against.’ Tell em to kiss my ass. With a smile, too.” pic.twitter.com/pKSSiU5OrN — Kyle Goon (@kylegoon) March 2, 2020

“Anybody that says, ‘LeBron, why would he do that while he’s playing? He’s showing signs of weakness, he’s buddy-buddy with these guys he’s going against.’ Tell em to kiss my ass. With a smile, too,” he said.

That same night, he spoke on who he thinks will be dominating the league next, saying, “The league is in great hands with a guy like Zion, Ja Morant, Luka Doncic, Trae Young, Jayson Tatum and the list goes on and on.”

If the Pelicans are able to nab the eight seed in the west, watch James and Williamson go at it all series would be an exciting way to start off the 2020 NBA playoffs.

LeBron James’ Message For Those Who Think He’s Too Buddy-Buddy With Opponents: “Kiss My Ass” was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Bruce Goodwin II

Also On 93.9 WKYS: