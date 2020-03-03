John Keim: How Are The Redskins Handling The QB Situation?

Redskins Insider John Keim of ESPN joins The Kevin Sheehan Show to discuss all the latest developments concerning the Tagovailoa rumors, what the Redskins will do with Trent Williams and what type of quarterback they’ll bring in to compete with Dwayne Haskins…

WHAT ARE THE REDSKINS REALLY THINKING WHEN IT COMES TO DWAYNE HASKINS’ FUTURE WITH THE ORGANIZATION?

“Based on the things they’ve said about Dwayne Haskins, they clearly like what they saw at the end of the year, they like the potential just like previous people, but they want to see more. I think they also, want to keep that fire lit under him.”

SO WHAT ABOUT THE TUA TAGOVAILOA RUMORS?

“The rumors are awfully public, I know stuff gets out and all that, but when it’s that public you have to say, ‘Hmmm’? I think there’s some merit to it because I think if you don’t do your homework as an organization then you’re failing yourself. Because what if you meet with Tua and you see the medicals, not just on the hip but everything else, and his x-rays look great and blah blah blah, and you’re not worried about his durability. If you’re not worried about the durability then where would Tua go in this draft? Probably number first overall. So now you have a chance to maybe get the best quarterback in the drat, so how do you pass on that? Until they’re sold on Haskins your’e going to get that. So I think for that reason you have to do your homework. What if Joe Burrow doesn’t go at number one? You have to be aware of what he offers because what if you feel like he’s a lot better than what you have and you pass on that at the most important position? Your’e failing yourself again as an organization by not doing your homework.”

Following two days of medical testing, #Bama QB Tua Tagovailoa received overwhelmingly positive reports on his dislocated hip from teams who examined him, sources say. The MRIs were as clean as hoped, fracture is healed, there is no loss of blood flow. One source: “Looked great." — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 26, 2020

WHAT DO YOU THINK THE REDSKINS ARE REALLY LOOKING FOR WHEN IT COMES TO BRINGING IN A NEW QUARTERBACK TO COMPETE WITH HASKINS?

“I think they bring in a guy who can start for you. I don’t think you can just sit here and just say you want to see x, y and z out of Dwayne and then bring someone that’s like ‘OK I know I’m going to ahead of this guy,’ I don’t think you can do that. Ron Rivera has said he’s going to bring in someone who can compete for that job. I think part of the plan here is to really push Dwayne and try to get the best out him that way. I think if he responds to that you’re going to see a really good quarterback. My gut tells me that’s what they think as well.”

WHAT’S THE LATEST ON TRENT WILLIAMS?

“My guess is they’re not going to get a long term deal. So I think you’re looking at, can he live with $12.5 million per a year? He’s going to have to accept that if he stays here and they don’t trade him because he’s under contract. So what are you going to do, sit out another year? He definitely wants top of the market money at that position and then some. So I think that will be hard to get from here and it might be hard anywhere. It makes me wonder what does it do for his trade value because if you’re another team; Trent is a very good player nobody is gong to dispute that and nobody should dispute that. If you’re another team what are you going to give up for somebody at his age, with his injury history, the suspension history and knowing he wants that kind of a contract. I wonder if it will be tough knowing how good he is? So right now you’d have to look and say they either going to trade him or he’s going to end playing for $12.5 million.”

