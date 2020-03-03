Al Galdi Breaks Down Possible Franchise Tag For Redskins Guard Brandon Scherff

Al Galdi gives his take on a report that the Redskins are likely to franchise-tag Brandon Scherff and gives his analysis of which tag the Skins should use Plus, a few thoughts on how much Scherff’s durability should the Redskins worry about?

Yesterday, ESPN Tampa Bay Buccaneers insider Jenna Laine tweeted that she has been told by league sources that they expected the Redskins to franchise-tag Brandon Scherff.

Not sure if this has been reported, but league sources have told me that they expect the Redskins to franchise tag Brandon Scherff and the Steelers to tag Bud Dupree. — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) March 2, 2020

The projected franchise-tag number for offensive linemen is $16 million.

Ron Rivera in a conversation with Redskins insider JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis last week said that Brandon Scherff “most certainly is somebody that we really believe is a big part of our offensive line, and we’ll see how things work out.”

Ron Rivera told me the Redskins have begun contract talks with Brandon Scherff and he's part of the plan for 2020. Sounds like a tag will happen if they cant get a deal done before league year opens — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) February 27, 2020

Scherff has missed 13 games over the last two seasons. The Redskins placed him on IR in mid December, off him having been inactive for the loss to the Eagles at FedEx Field in Week 15 due to shoulder and elbow injuries. He underwent labrum surgery on shortly after he was placed on IR. Scherff in 2018 was placed on IR on in early November, due to a torn pectoral muscle suffered in the loss to the Falcons in Week 9.

During the 2019 season Scherff committed eight accepted penalties and nine total penalties. All eight accepted penalties were first-half penalties. Five of them were first-half holding penalties. For the 2019 season he did register an overall grade of 75.0 per Pro Football Focus. Scherff for the 2017 season had an overall grade of 83.2 per Pro Football Focus.

The Redskins took Scherff with the No. 5 pick in the 2015 NFL Draft. The 2020 season will be Scherff’s age-29 season. For Landon Collins, who was taken by the New York Giants in the second round of the 2015 NFL Draft, the 2020 season will be his age-26 season.

