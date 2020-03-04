Chino Talks “Charm City Kings” Meek Mill & More

Biker Chino Braxton stopped by the Quick Silva Show to talk about his role in the Meek Mill’s new “Charm City Kings.” Chino discusses getting involved with the film that was shot in Baltimore. If you want to catch the movie head to theaters on March 10th to catch this new movie about the urban bike life!

