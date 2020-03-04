Al Galdi: Why The Redskins Should Steer Clear Of Cam Newton

Al Galdi on The Morning Blitz breaks down why the Redskins should steer clear of Cam Newton…

ESPN fantasy football analyst Matthew Berry (a big Redskins fan) wrote in a piece yesterday saying: “It was noted, more than once, by folks in both Carolina and Washington, that if Newton was somehow available, Ron Rivera absolutely loves Cam. LOVES him… But if I had to place a bet today, I’d say the Redskins’ starting QB will be Haskins and that they draft Chase Young at #2.”

A lot can still happen in the coming months, but as of now, the #Panthers are moving forward with Cam Newton as their starting QB, sources say. While his foot is healing well, it will be several months until it’s game-ready — a timeline that complicates any potential trade. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 25, 2020

The 2020 season will be Cam’s age-31 season.

Cam from 2011-2017 played and started 109 of a possible 112 regular-season games.

But Cam in Jan. 2019 underwent an arthroscopic procedure on his right shoulder.

And Cam in the 2019 season played in just two games due to a left-foot Lisfranc injury for which he underwent surgery in Dec. 2019.

Cam over four seasons (2016-2019) since his 2015 Associated Press MVP season: 47 games, 65 touchdown passes versus 44 interceptions, yards per pass attempt of 6.9, completion percentage of 59.6.

Galdi lays it all out and explains why it would be a mistake to give up anything for Cam Newton and to pay him over the next few seasons…

