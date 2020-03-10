Hundreds Of Churchgoers Asked To Self-Quarantine After Church Rector Diagnosed With CoronaVirus

Hundreds of worshippers from the Christ Church, Georgetown are being asked to self-quarantine after a church rector was diagnosed with CoronaVirus COVID-19. In a press conference, the Rector, Reverand Timothy Cole has been hospitalized. CNN reports that the church organist also tested positive with COVID-19. That person will self-quarantine at home.

Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bower said “As of late last night, DC Health is recommending that anyone who visited Christ Church, Georgetown, either on February 24 or between February 28 and March 3, self-quarantine themselves at home for 14 days since the last time they visited the church.”

The church has also suspended service.

