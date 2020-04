Social Media Platform, TikTok is stepping up to help fight against COVID-19. The platform that has everyone dancing, announced Thursday it would be pledging $250 million to help fight against COVID-19.

According to TikTok, the $250 million will assist medical workers, local communities and educators. TikTo will also put up an extra $125 million in advertising credits to help business rebuild.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: