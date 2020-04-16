Who’s Cappin?! Lore’l Blasts Bhad Bhabie After Saying ‘Lil Kim’ Looks Like A ‘White Person’ [VIDEO]

We couldn’t make this stuff up. The viral “catch me outside” teen got dragged and accused of blackfishing on social media after she posted a photo of herself with a Kardashian tan . Now she is being blasted online for comparing herself to the fictional character Tarzan and disrespecting Lil Kim.

Her’s what happened….

Bhad Bhabie hopped on Instagram Live and tried to defend her suspect “darker” look and successfully made herself look worse. She compared her upbringing in the hood to that of Tarzan being found by apes in the jungle and raised by them. She even tried to make some kind of comparison/point about Lil Kim, and that’s something we just can’t let happen!

That’s why Lore’l has to put Bhad Bhabie on blast for this weeks Who’s Cappin segment.

SHE DID NOT COMPARE HERSEIF TO TARZAN 💀 pic.twitter.com/AfZ5OXbTnb — Jezuz⁷ (@JesusLovesPJ) April 14, 2020

