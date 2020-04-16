CLOSE
Who’s Cappin?! Lore’l Blasts Bhad Bhabie After Saying ‘Lil Kim’ Looks Like A ‘White Person’ [VIDEO]

We couldn’t make this stuff up. The viral “catch me outside” teen got dragged and accused of blackfishing on social media after she posted a photo of herself with a Kardashian tan. Now she is being blasted online for comparing herself to the fictional character Tarzan and disrespecting Lil Kim.

Her’s what happened….

Bhad Bhabie hopped on Instagram Live and tried to defend her suspect “darker” look and successfully made herself look worse. She compared her upbringing in the hood to that of Tarzan being found by apes in the jungle and raised by them. She even tried to make some kind of comparison/point about Lil Kim, and that’s something we just can’t let happen!

That’s why Lore’l has to put Bhad Bhabie on blast for this weeks Who’s Cappin segment.

[caption id="attachment_852052" align="alignnone" width="916"] Source: @bhadbhabie / Instagram[/caption] Notorious struggle rapper/culture vulture got herself dragged and accused of blackfishing on social media after she posted a photo of herself with a Kardashian tan. Now she is being called a racist for ridiculously comparing herself to the fictional character Tarzan. Bhad Bhabie, born Danielle Bregoli,  hopped on Instagram Live and tried to defend her suspect “melanin-infused” look and successfully made herself look even worse. The troll compared her upbringing in the hood to that of Tarzan being found by apes in the jungle and raised by them. Basically, she made herself look even more racist while trying to claim she is not a racist. “Y’all say that I ‘try to be black,'” Bhabie said in the video. “Because I…maybe [the] reason is because I grew up in the hood. Tarzan, right? The story of Tarzan—” https://twitter.com/JesusLovesPJ/status/1250158734187335681?s=20 We couldn’t make this stuff up if we wanted to. As you can imagine, Twitter is having a field day with the girl who used her po-white trash privilege to earn herself a record deal with Atlantic Records. Solely because of her eye-rolling threat, “Cash Me Outside” that she issued to another white girl who shall remain nameless. Anyway, you can step in the Bhad Bhabie is getting dragged party in the gallery below. — Photo: @bhadbhabie / Instagram

