Tamar Braxton Will Confront Hair Stylists Over Bad Service In New VH1 Series ‘To Catch a Beautician’

Tamar Braxton has a new gig. The beloved singer is bringing her larger-than-life personality to VH1 as the host of their new hair show To Catch a Beautician. Tamar will star alongside Michelle Obama’s hairstylist Johnny Wright as they confront beauticians who’ve botched their clients hair. We know what you’re thinking…sounds like a hair version of Cheaters except To Catch a Beautician will give these beauticians a second chance to correct their hair blunder.

According to the official press release,

In a strategic sting operation, Braxton and Wright will help disgruntled customers confront the stylists who damaged their tresses. Wright will then put the beautician through a rigorous hair boot camp. Armed with new skills and techniques, the beauticians will now have a chance to redeem themselves by redoing their client’s hair.

Tamar also teased her new show Get Your Life on wetv. A teaser shows Tamar in a makeup chair surrounded by her quad of makeup and hairstylists. However we’re not sure of the show’s format or what the content will entail.

In other Tamar news, the Grammy nominated singer, song-writer was trending this weekend over her hilarious commentary on Babyface and Teddy Riley’s Verzuz battle gone wrong. She pretty much captured all out feelings and her sister — the legendary Toni Braxton who also shared her thoughts of the battle in a series of tweets that left Twitter on fire.

Sounds like Tamar is the perfect person to host the show. To Catch A Beautician will premiere Monday, May 25th at 9:00pm ET/PT with back-to-back episodes.

