DaBaby Says Not To Listen To The Blogs, Reveals What His Last Real Job Was, & Working With Lil Baby [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

It’s undeniable that DaBaby has been one of the hottest artist in the world over the past two years, and with releasing his latest album Blame It On Baby only 7 months since the release of his critically acclaimed album KIRK.

He kicks things off my telling us that he’s enjoying quarantine life because it gives him time to slow down and spend time with his daughter after being on the road for the past 2 years. We were all surprised that he admitted his album was actually pushed back because of everything going on, even though it just feels like last week since we got KIRK.

Not only has his professional life been hectic with touring and constant music releases, his personal life his about to get even the more busy with his upcoming second child. Despite what you may have seen on the blogs about his personal life, he admits he is only having one child right now, not two to Lore’l. He says at this point in his career he just tries to block out all the noise when it comes to social media drama.

One interesting thing we did learn about DaBaby was where his last actual job was & why he left only have 6 months. He does have another job in mind for the next few years outside of music, and thats acting. If you’ve ever seen one of his music videos, they always have a cinematic/comedic feel, and is why he wants to get into acting very soon.

We wrap us the interview discussing his personal favorite song off of Blame It On Baby, working with Lil Baby despite the internet trying to cause a rift between the two, investing in himself and his family, and why he wouldn’t want to relive his best day of his life, nor does he want to remove his worst day ever even if he had that option because they are all learning lessons in his journey.

Check out the full conversation with DaBaby in the video above and make sure you go stream his chart topping project Blame It On Baby now!

