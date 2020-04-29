Lizzo Speechless After Beyonce Wishes Her A Happy Birthday

“Truth Hurts” rapper, Lizzo was at a loss for words, yesterday, after the Queen B wished her a Happy Birthday. Lizzo took to IG to share her feelings after she noticed Beyonce wished her a Happy Birthday on her personal website. The Queen also added a baby picture of Lizzo to her website.

“Ya’ll @beyonce BEY YON SAY wished me a happy birthday B****! I don’t know how to ACT. She is my inspiration to be a singer after seeing destiny’s child perform in the 5th grade… I LOVE YOU BEY! Thank You! Let me go drink some damn water,” Lizzo captioned her post.

Happy Belated Birthday Lizzo!

Also On 93.9 WKYS: