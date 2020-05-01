Tory Lanez Announces Social Distance Tour

Tory Lanez is making the most of his time at home. The singer, who has brought us Quarantine Radio, is now bring us The Social Distance Tour.

Tory took to Instagram Thursday to announce the tour.

“I’M BRINING MY ENERGY TO YOUTUBE MAY 11ST 7PM EST!!! IM GOING TO BE PERFORMING LIVE ON @youtubemusic. FOR THE FIRST TIME!!! CLICK THE LINK IB BIP FOR MORE INFO!!(THIS IS ON THE INTERNET AND WILL BE LIVE VIEWABLE TO EVERYONE GLOBALLY, WASH YOUR HANDS AND STAY INDOORS),” Lanez captioned the trailer.

Check out the trailer below.

You can catch the “Social Distance Tour” tonight at 7pm on Youtube.

