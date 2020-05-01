Tory Lanez Announces Social Distance Tour

Tory Lanez is making the most of his time at home. The singer, who has brought us Quarantine Radio, is now bring us The Social Distance Tour.
Tory took to Instagram Thursday to announce the tour.
“I’M BRINING MY ENERGY TO YOUTUBE MAY 11ST 7PM EST!!! IM GOING TO BE PERFORMING LIVE ON @youtubemusic. FOR THE FIRST TIME!!! CLICK THE LINK IB BIP FOR MORE INFO!!(THIS IS ON THE INTERNET AND WILL BE LIVE VIEWABLE TO EVERYONE GLOBALLY, WASH YOUR HANDS AND STAY INDOORS),” Lanez captioned the trailer.
Check out the trailer below.
View this post on Instagram
IM BRINGING MY ENERGY TO YOUTUBE MAY 1ST 7PM EST!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 IM GOING TO BE PERFORMING LIVE ON @youtubemusic FOR THE FIRST TIME!!! ☂️☂️☂️☂️ CLICK THE LINK IN BIO FOR MORE INFO!! (THIS IS ON THE INTERNET AND WILL BE LIVE VIEWABLE TO EVERYONE GLOBALLY, WASH YOUR HANDS AND STAY INDOORS) 🎥: @midjordan
View this post on Instagram
To all my artist friends ! I know this pandemic is prolly messing up your show money and the experience for your fans … AS YALL KNOW I have always been an innovator … Tomorrow for the first time ever me and @youtube are getting together to create a BRAND NEW TECHNOLOGY FOR LIVE SHOWS FROM HOME !! / where fans can interact with the artist first hand and request favorite songs , change the lighting , Personalize how they want it to feel and look ! And everything LIVE !!!! hopefully This works tomorrow ! cuz if it does this is HISTORY ! to the fans … U will be able to connect with your favorite artist for songs that u want to hear , or to pin your comment , or to customize anything in the artist set ! THIS IS GOING TO BE ALOT OF FUN !! Tomorrow I will set it off with the first paid live show on quarantine EVER !!! I will be donating a PERCENTAGE of the proceeds to CHARITY … let’s gooo *da baby voice* #SocialDistanceTour
View this post on Instagram
Me and @youtube may have just found the way out the drought for live shows. DURING COVID 19 !!!! NOT ONLY FOR ARTIST BUT FOR THE CONSUMER THAT SUPPORTS AND WANTS TO SHOW LOVE to the ARTIST they love ! LETS HAVE A DOPE TIME TOMORROW ! A PERCENTAGE OF ALL MY PROCEEDS will go to charities for the relief of COVID19 .. #Innovation ! #SocialDistanceTour #Youtube #Youtubemusic
You can catch the “Social Distance Tour” tonight at 7pm on Youtube.