Is a J.Cole and Kendrick project in the works?

You may have seen a rumor going around on Twitter on Wednesday that the two had a joint project in the works. So, can we expect a joint project from Cole and Kendrick?

According to TDE’s President Terrence “Punch” Henderson it’s “not happening.”

Punch was asked by a fan about a three-track EP, which Henderson replied: “That’s never going to happen,” going on to say “0 tracks, not happening.”

A J.Cole and Kendrick Lamar collaboration has been rumored for years and it looks like we can let that rumor go.

