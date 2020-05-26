Ayesha Curry recently showed off her flat tummy body on social media much to the dismay of some folks. The sanctified sweetie who’s a mom of three, chef and wife to Steph Curry is apparently enjoying her quarantine while wearing itty bitty bikinis.
“Took me long enough. @stephencurry30,” Ayesha captioned the below pics of herself looking SUPER snatched in swimwear.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
The pic comes after she and Steph shared a steamy snap in February of them on vacation.
“Vacation vibes with my one and only like dat!” Steph captioned the photo of himself holding his wife as she wrapped her legs around his waist and licked his face.
Of course while some people are praising Ayesha’s mommy of three tautness, others couldn’t help but bring up Ayesha’s previous comments about women “barely wearing clothes these days” which caused slut-shaming allegations.
Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
According to social media the new pics of a ‘kini clad Ayesha makes the mommy banger a “hypocrite.”
Others are unbothered though and defending the mom for looking like a quarantine amidst the pandemic.
What do YOU think about bikini baring Ayesha??? Is it hypocritical for her to showcase her shape?
HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE
Ayesha & Stephan Curry’s Sexy Baecation Pic Proves That The Couple That Plays Together, Stays Together
Ayesha & Stephan Curry’s Sexy Baecation Pic Proves That The Couple That Plays Together, Stays Together
1.1 of 15
2.2 of 15
3.3 of 15
4.4 of 15
5.5 of 15
6.6 of 15
7.7 of 15
8.8 of 15
9.9 of 15
10.10 of 15
11.11 of 15
12.12 of 15
13.13 of 15
14.14 of 15
15.15 of 15
This article was originally posted on Bossip.com.
Social Media Calls Ayesha Curry A Hypocrite After Showing Off Her Body was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com