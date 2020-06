Amanda Seales is done, done with The Real. The show’s co-host, revealed during an Instagram Live conversation with Brandon Victor Dixon, her contract with The Real is over and she has no plans on re-signing.

“It does not feel good to my soul to be at a place, where I can not speak to my people the way they need to be spoken to,” Seales said during the conversation.

