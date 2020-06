The Queen be is asking fans to “remain aligned and focused” in the coming days and weeks.

The Houston born native, took to Instagram to post a picture of the Minneapolis, Minnesota, protest.

She captioned the post, “The world came together for George Floyd, we know there is a long road ahead. Let’s remain aligned and focused on call for real justice”

Earlier this week, Beyonce took to Instagram calling for justice in the death of George Floyd.

