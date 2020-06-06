Kevin Durant Says He Will Not Return When The NBA Restarts The 2019-20 Season

When the NBA tips off in Orlando, don’t expect Kevin Durant to be suited up.

Following the news of the NBA confirming its return, all eyes shifted to Kevin Durant in hopes he will be back on the court with Kyrie Irving and his Brooklyn Nets teammates. Unfortunately, that will be an emphatic no. In an interview with The Undefeated, Durant touched on several topics, including if he plans on playing in the restarted 2019-20 NBA season.

“The world has had enough. It’s been good to see so many different people’s voices being heard around this time. So many different ethnicities coming together to bring awareness to what we’ve been talking about for a while now,” @KDTrey5 to @TheUndefeated https://t.co/nSGLjGc9Uw — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) June 6, 2020

“My season is over,” Durant told the website. “I don’t plan on playing at all. We decided last summer when it first happened that I was just going to wait until the following season. I had no plans of playing at all this season.”

Durant — who also was infected with COVID-19 — threw even more cold water on any hope that he may reconsider not playing stating:

“It’s just best for me to wait. I don’t think I’m ready to play that type of intensity right now in the next month. It gives me more time to get ready for next season and the rest of my career.”

Durant also touched on the fatal arrest of George Floyd and how it has activated his drive to push for change more than ever.

“It made me think about all the previous videos we’ve seen involving police brutality. At that point, you get tired of seeing it or wondering if things are going to change or whether we will see this again in the future. Will people’s hearts change? There are just so many questions going through my mind when you see a black man getting slaughtered on TV and on camera like that.”

Durant revealed he has never had to deal with police brutality, he still understands that is something it is commonly experienced by Black Americans.

We can’t wait to see Durant back in action in Brooklyn.

Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

Kevin Durant Says He Will Not Return When The NBA Restarts The 2019-20 Season was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: