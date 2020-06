Meek Mill is sharing one of the last text conversations he had with Nipsey Hussle about his new song, “Other Side of America.”

The conversation, that happened just two weeks before Nipsey was murdered, shows Meek sharing the track with Hussle who appears to want to hop on the track saying “ima go in.”

Meek captioned the screenshot, “ Nip was supposed to be on this. Rip king!”

#TheMarathonContinues

