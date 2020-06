Cardi B has taken a pretty long hiatus from music. So, when can we expect some new “tunes” from the “Press” rapper?

On Monday, a fan took to Twitter to let Cardi know, “We are ready for some new tunes.” Which Cardi replied “ I’m coming” going on to say “ Its coming. going to hit too!!!!”

It’s comin .Its going to hit too!!! https://t.co/j4LcflKph8 — iamcardib (@iamcardib) June 16, 2020

No details were dropped as to when Cardi is expecting to release this new music.

Are you ready for some new Cardi?

Also On 93.9 WKYS: