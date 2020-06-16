NFL Roger Goodell Says He “Supports And Encourages” Teams To Sign Colin Kaepernick

Well, this is an interesting turn of events.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell just keeps on surprising us. After finally admitting that both he and the league were wrong when it came to how it reacted to Colin Kaepernick’s peaceful protest, he now is saying Kap belongs in the league. During a recent discussion Mike Greenberg for ESPN’s The Return of Sports special, Goodell said it’s up to teams to decide if they want to sign the 32-year-old quarterback and that he “supports and encourages” the idea.

Per ESPN:

“Well, listen, if he wants to resume his career in the NFL, then obviously it’s going to take a team to make that decision. But I welcome that, support a club making that decision and encourage them to do that.”

“If his efforts are not on the field but continuing to work in this space, we welcome him to that table and to help us, guide us, help us make better decisions about the kinds of things that need to be done in the communities. We have invited him in before, and we want to make sure that everybody’s welcome at that table and trying to help us deal with some very complex, difficult issues that have been around for a long time.”

“But I hope we’re at a point now where everybody’s committed to making long-term, sustainable change.”

Goodell even praised Kaepernick and other athletes for raising awareness on issues like racism and injustice.

“What they were talking about and what they were protesting and what they were trying to bring attention to was playing out right in front of us — and tragically. And so all of us saw that, and it was difficult for all of us. And so that was an important point for all of us.”

Goodell made it clear that he has seen the light after putting out a video apologizing for getting it wrong with it came to the kneeling protest. It was later revealed that his hand was forced after a “rogue” NFL employee shared a video featuring Odell Beckham Jr., Patrick Mahomes, Saquon Barkley, and more speaking on George Floyd’s fatal arrest on the NFL’s Twitter account.

In a leaked memo sent out to staff on staff on Friday morning (Jun.12), Goodell announced that Juneteenth will now be observed as a league holiday.

Photo: Icon Sportswire / Getty

NFL Roger Goodell Says He “Supports And Encourages” Teams To Sign Colin Kaepernick was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: