Bacarri Rambo, former safety for the Miami Dolphins, was arrested on Monday on a felony rape charge.

Authorities in Athens-Clarke County, Georgia, were summoned to the apartment complex in which Rambo lives shortly after midnight on Saturday after Rambo was accused of raping a 21-year-old woman at a location separate from where Rambo resides. The Clarke County Jail lists Rambo as still in custody, and he’s being held without bond.

Rambo was a sixth-round draft pick of the Washington Redskins in 2013 after being a standout during his four seasons at the University of Georgia. He was in the league for four years with the Redskins, Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins.

In 2018 it was announced that he would be joining Kirby Smart’s staff with the Georgia football team, which is where he went to college. The 2020 Bulldogs’ Spring Media Guide list’s Rambo as the graduate assistant for the defense, but an official from the Georgia Bulldogs’ athletic department says that he is no longer on the staff. It’s unclear if he was not on the staff prior to this, or as a result of these allegations.

“The police department does not release the details of sexual assaults unless there are specific details that may provide safety information to the general public,” a police spokesperson told USA Today. “The department is not inclined to release further information on this case.”

EX-NFL Player Bacarri Rambo Arrested On Rape Charge was originally published on cassiuslife.com

