Rapper Noname Apologizes For J. Cole Diss “Song 33”

Rapper, Noname is apologizing for her recent diss “Song 33” which was clap back to J.Cole’s “Snow On The Bluff.

The Chicago born rapper, shared the apology on Twitter Sunday.

“I’ve been thinking a lot about ti and i am not proud of myself for responding with song 33. i tried to use it as a moment to draw attention back to the issue i care about but i didn’t have to respond. my ego got the best of me. i apologize for any further distraction this caused,” Noname shared on Twitter.

i’ve been thinking a lot about it and i am not proud of myself for responding with song 33. i tried to use it as a moment to draw attention back to the issues i care about but i didn’t have to respond. my ego got the best of me. i apologize for any further distraction this caused — Noname (@noname) June 21, 2020

madlib killed that beat and i see there’s a lot of people that resonate with the words so i’m leaving it up but i’ll be donating my portion of the songs earnings to various mutual aid funds. black radical unity ✊🏾 — Noname (@noname) June 21, 2020

J.Cole has yet to response to the apology.

