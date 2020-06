Fans of rapper Wiz Khalifa are not rocking with him this morning. A number of fans took to Twitter to share their disappointment with Wiz after he tweeted he was over wearing a face mask.

“Y’all can have them masks fam.” Wiz tweeted.

Y’all can have them masks fam. — Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa) June 23, 2020

Damn, man, think of your young audience. — Pasquale Gaudio (@squales_) June 23, 2020

you can just stay inside then, fam. — k🪐die (@codeeannnn) June 23, 2020

How do you feel about wearing a mask? Do you agree with Wiz?

