[Music Video] The Bigger Picture by Lil Baby

“God Is The Only Man I Fear”

With the resurgence of Lil Baby’s sophomore album, My Turn, which is still sitting at Billboard’s #1 spot of Top 200 Albums for the third week; the Atlanta native stepped laterally from his conventional messages to illuminate the current national issues. “The Bigger Picture” was released mid-June 2020, and became Lil Baby’s highest charting song ’till this date, at #3 of Billboard’s Top 100, and wasn’t even apart of his album!

The protest record was released in the wake of George Floyd’s murder, with visuals of the rapper showing solidarity with Atlanta’s 2020 Black Lives Matter protests. The message of BLM have been calling to justice for police brutality in the United States and ending systematic racism; Lil Baby takes that message to personalize his point-of-view through venting the bigger picture.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: