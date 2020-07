As the hunt for a new name for the home team continues some other decisions are becoming final. Reports from Washington are saying that the team will keep their color scheme of burgundy and gold but of course no Native American imagery.

In their discussions about a potential new name, Washington is planning to have no Native American imagery, per a league source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 8, 2020

As of now, a source said Washington plans to keep its colors burgundy and gold. That could, perhaps, change in the future but the plan for now is to keep the color scheme as they undergo a search for a new name. Washington announced that it would… https://t.co/z8VeojkecI — John Keim (@john_keim) July 8, 2020

One other thing I was told: The plan, as of now, is that the colors will remain burgundy and gold. https://t.co/hZUGw8RtVw — John Keim (@john_keim) July 8, 2020

Great to see that the plan is to keep burgundy & gold. Those colors should never change. — Al Galdi (@AlGaldi) July 8, 2020

What do you think the new name should be?

Report: Washington Makes Decision To Keep Burgundy & Gold Colors was originally published on theteam980.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: