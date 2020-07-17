This Week’s Vitamins: “Change Is Never Easy but It’s Necessary For Growth” + More

| 07.17.20
July 13th – July 17th

 

Monday, July 13th: “If you want it bad enough, you have to stick with it through the problems“

Tuesday, July 14th: “Not sure who needs to hear this but 🗣 YOU CAN DO IT ‼️”

 

Wednesday, July 15th: “Get Back To It”

 

Thursday, July 16th: “Change is Never Easy but it’s necessary for Growth”

 

Friday, July 17th: “Just want to send a prayer out to whoever needs it 🙏🏽”

 

QuickSilva Show Addition

