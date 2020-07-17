This Week’s Vitamins: “Change Is Never Easy but It’s Necessary For Growth” + More

DJ QuickSilva’s “Vitamin Of The Day”
July 13th – July 17th
Monday, July 13th: “If you want it bad enough, you have to stick with it through the problems“
Tuesday, July 14th: “Not sure who needs to hear this but 🗣 YOU CAN DO IT ‼️”
Wednesday, July 15th: “Get Back To It”
Thursday, July 16th: “Change is Never Easy but it’s necessary for Growth”
Friday, July 17th: “Just want to send a prayer out to whoever needs it 🙏🏽”
