This Week’s Vitamins: “Change Is Never Easy but It’s Necessary For Growth” + More

DJ QuickSilva’s “Vitamin Of The Day”

July 13th – July 17th

Monday, July 13th: “If you want it bad enough, you have to stick with it through the problems“

Tuesday, July 14th: “Not sure who needs to hear this but 🗣 YOU CAN DO IT ‼️”

Wednesday, July 15th: “Get Back To It”

Thursday, July 16th: “Change is Never Easy but it’s necessary for Growth”

Friday, July 17th: “Just want to send a prayer out to whoever needs it 🙏🏽”

RELATED: This Week’s Vitamins: “The Past is in Your Head & the Future is in Your Hands” + More

Also On 93.9 WKYS: