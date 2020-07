Rihanna is dropping some new heat and it’s not an album. The “Rude Boy” singer is instead dropping a new skin care and shoe line. News of the new skin care line came on the Fenty Beauty website with the message, “ Launches July 31. Exclusively on FentySkin.com.” The site also allows fans to sign up for early access to the line on July 29.

Along with he announcement of Fenty Skin, Rihanna took to Twitter Monday to announce her new shoe line.

Eiffel Tower who?!

Next @FentyOfficial release is all about… SHOES ! Designed with @AminaMuaddi 👠🥰 Y’all ready? Dropping July 15th on https://t.co/GSpWS6tXxE pic.twitter.com/VmjpzNUCZv — Rihanna (@rihanna) July 14, 2020

