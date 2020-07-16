The appetite for Air Jordan sneakers and their limited-edition releases will probably never subside, but how much would hypebeasts be willing to spend for game-worn Michael Jordan kicks that would only be suitable for a display case and not a house party? We’re about to find out.

Today (July 16) Stadium Goods announced a one-of-a-kind partnership with Christie’s Auctions & Private Sales for the Original Air: Michael Jordan Game-Worn and Player Exclusive Rarities auction which consists of 11 lots of rare Air Jordan footwear memorabilia that heads could only dream of. From the OG ’84 Nike Air Ship to his classic ’92 “Olympic” Air Jordan 7’s, the game-worn grails are going to be fetching a pretty penny once they hit the auction block even though we’re sure buyers aren’t copping these for the toe.

Interested parties will be able to view the full catalog on July 23 at Christies.com/OriginalAir with the actual online bidding war taking place between July 30-August 13. But don’t think the final tally will be going straight into the pockets of the auction house and sellers as a portion of proceeds from one of the sale’s top lots are designated to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund (LDF).

Dope!

Are any of y’all ready to invest mansion money on some Air Jordan memorabilia? Who do y’all think will walk away with these grails?

Let us know in the comments.

Stadium Goods & Christie’s To Hold A One-Of-A-Kind Auction of Michael Jordan Game-Worn Kicks was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: