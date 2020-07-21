Kanye West Announces Album Dropping Friday

After an interesting campaign speech Sunday in South Carolina and a Twitter rant, Kanye West has announced he is dropping some new music. West tweeted a picture of an iTunes playlist with 13 tracks titled “Donda”.

West captioned the tweet, “Donda coming this Friday.”

DONDA coming this Friday pic.twitter.com/HGibF3PHYf — ye (@kanyewest) July 21, 2020

Fans of the rapper are now thinking his campaign trip in South Carolina and his rant on Twitter were all promotion for this upcoming album slated to drop this Friday.

Do you think Kanye is using Twitter and the race for president as a means to promote his upcoming album?

