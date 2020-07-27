PUMA & J. Cole Announce New Basketball Sneaker The RS-Dreamer

You can now add J.Cole to the list of Hip-Hop artists with their own sneakers.

PUMA announced on Monday (Jul.27) that the fruit of its collaboration with rapper J. Cole is, in fact, a basketball sneaker, the RS-Dreamer. The partnership between the Dreamville general and PUMA was first revealed during NBA All-Star Weekend with a television spot that pushing Cole’s new signature line’s theme, “never abandoning one’s dream, despite the obstacles faced or time passed.”

Cole is a hooper himself and was a walk-on player at St. John’s University, a Division I Men’s Basketball program, so this partnership and sneaker make total sense. PUMA revealed that the RS-Dreamer will be worn on professional courts by PUMA Hoops athletes and has already can be spotted on the feet of professional WNBA and NBA players participating in the bubble restarts for their respective leagues.

Cole spoke on his first signature sneaker and wanting a pair of kicks that could make the transition from the court to the streets easily.

“Over the years, basketball shoes have progressed greatly in their level of technology and comfort but have strayed too far away from designs stylish enough for cultural relevancy. The Dreamer hopes to change that reality. The highest level of on-court performance meets the highest level of aesthetic design for daily wear. Once again, you can hoop in the same shoes you wore outside.”

The RS-Dreamer is a new silhouette for the brand and includes the sportswear brand’s “RS foam” and innovative RS technology. As far as detailing, the sneaker features the J. Cole “DREAMER” logo as a nice added touch. The RS-Dreamer marks the first of several signature styles from the “Born Sinner” rapper.

The RS-Dreamer retail for $125 and will be available exclusively in-store and online at the Foot Looker Inc. family of brands (including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs, Footaction, and Eastbay), PUMA.com, and PUMA stores starting Friday, July 31. There will also be a limited apparel collection to coincide with the launch of the RS-Dreamer.

