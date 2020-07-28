HHW Gaming: Baraka, Erron Black & Kitana Get Summer-Themed Fits In Latest MK 11: Aftermath Costume Pack

Baraka, Erron Black, and Kitana are getting in the summer spirit thanks to the latest costume pack coming to Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath.

The actual summer is definitely a dub thanks to COVID-19, but that doesn’t mean Mortal Kombat 11 can’t celebrate the annual season. With the Summer Heat Skin Pack, which is the first of three character skin packs following the expansion’s release, Baraka, Erron Black, and Kitana will be in a summer mood while dishing out punishment.

As pictured above, Princess Kitana will be rocking seasonal Edenian attire with her “Endless summer look.” Erron Black gets real patriotic by sporting a red, white, and blue suit with a top hat to match, and Baraka is ready to hit the grill with and serve up the competition as a tasty glizzy to his fellow Tarkatan brothers and sisters.

The Summer Heat Skin Pack arrives in Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath August 6 and will be followed by the Klassic Feem Fatale Skin Pack August 25 and the All Hallows Eve Skin Pack October 8.

If you haven’t purchased Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath, you can do so right now while it’s on sale for $27.99 in the PS store and is a reasonable deal for the add-on. When it was first released back in early June, it cost $39.99. In our review of the Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath expansion for arguably the best fighting game to drop this year, we didn’t approve of the price and kept it a buck with our readers describing it as an expensive character pack.

While new costumes don’t bring the excitement a new playable character does, we appreciate the folks at NetherRealm for always keeping the content in the game fresh with these cosmetic updates. We are still eager to see where Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath will go and if there will be any more fighters joining in on the action.

