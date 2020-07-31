When it comes to style, comfort is usually sacrificed to look fly, but it’s clear that Barack Obama will never forego the feeling of being comfortable based on his choice of footwear.

Barack Obama has been making his case to be called the Commander-In-Comfort. Case in point, in a photo shared by the 44th President of the United States, promoting the first episode of his wife, Michelle Obama’s podcast featuring himself Obama can be seen rocking a pair of Allbirds. The $125 shoe is pretty basic but is considered the goto for Silicon Valley mainly because of its comfortable fit and its sustainability.

Michelle and I have spent a lot of time together these past few months. We’ve had a lot of good talks—and this one’s up there with the best. Take a listen to the very first episode of Michelle’s podcast: https://t.co/JEaVgT6GPC. pic.twitter.com/oRn1figrRK — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 29, 2020

It’s not the first time Barry rocked the kicks that some people don’t seem to like for whatever reason. Back when we were able to do things like going to a Blue Devils basketball game, Obama paired the kicks with a personalized Rag & Bone bomber jacket with the number “44” embroidered on it at a Duke vs. UNC matchup. He was also spotted in the kicks while vacationing in the south of France in the summer.

Based on what we know about Barack’s choice of style, his choice of footwear should come as no surprise to no one. The sneakers pair very well with his comfy dad jeans. Guess we can add his love for his Allbirds sneakers to the infamous tan suit. We’re just happy its not a pair of YEEZY kicks on his feet.

Photo: Streeter Lecka / Getty

Commander-In-Comfort: Barack Obama Sure Does Love His Allbirds Kicks

