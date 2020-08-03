Saweetie TAPS IN With The Quick Silva Show

The Icy Girl herself Saweetie tapped in to the Quick Silva Show with Dominique Da Diva. Saweetie did not hold back. She talked about her latest single “Tap In” and where she got it term from and she also tackled the covering samples in her hit songs like “My type.” Saweetie made in plain… “You’re favorite rapper still uses samples.” Bloop! The Icy Queen also talked taking her Icy Girl digitial content to reality TV and she revealed that she’s already in talks with Networks.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: