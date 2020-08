Tiffany Haddish has a new boo. The Girls Trip actress, sat down on Steve-O’s “Wild Ride” podcast and dished the details on her relationship with Common.

“Yeah, I’m doing it with Common now. I met him when I was shooting my movie,’The Kitchen’,” Haddish said in the podcast.

Haddish went on to say, her current relationship with Common, “Is hands down the best relationship I’ve ever been in, knock on wood.”

