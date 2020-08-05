CLOSE
Shortage Of Clorox Wipes To Push Into 2021

If you have been on a hunt for Clorox Disinfecting Wipes, you will have to keep hunting through 2021. According to CBS News,  Clorox’s CEO, Benno Dorer, told Reuters on Monday that stores will not be fully stocked until 2021.

“Disinfecting wipes, which are the hottest commodity in the business right now, will probably take longer because it’s a very complex supply chain to make them,” Clorox CEO Benno Doror said.

Wipes have been in high demand since March due the rise in COVID-19 in the United States.

