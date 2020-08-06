Drop That Quarantine 15 With Jackie Paige’s H.I.I.T Circuit

Did someone say they needed a workout? Well, look no further because this week’s Midday Workout is a H.I.I.T circuit that will help you burn some major calories.
Equipment: Mat, Weights, Sliders, Resistance Bands
1. Jumping Lunge with Pulse
-Modification- Remove pulse and weights.
2.Push-Up with Slider Jacks
-Modification: Remove sliders and perform a regular push-up.
3. Weighted Boat Hold
Modification: Removes weight.
4. Weighted Squat Jumps
-Modification: Drop weights and take jump out.
Perform each exercise for 45-60 seconds, moving on to the next move right after. Once you have completed all 4 moves, take a quick 30 second rest break, hydrate and repeat circuit 2-4 times.
Save now, workout later!! And tag me during and after this workout on Instagram at LoveJackiePaige !!💪🏾💪🏾
For more workouts, details the 28-Day Turn The Paige Challenge, and more visit LoveJackiePaige.com.