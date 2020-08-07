Rick Ross Talks Verzuz With 2 Chainz, His Relationship With Kanye, New Single +More

The Biggest Boss Rick Ross checked in with the Quick Silva Show with Dominique Da Diva fresh off of his verzuz with 2 Chains. Rozay shared his thoughts on his battle with one of ATL’s finest 2 Chainz. He also talked about his latest single “Pinned to the Cross,” and why he decided to drop the song straight after his battle.

Ross also talked about what it truly means to be a boss…That includes taking care of himself. He also talked about his current health condition after some health scares in the past. Do you think Rozay can think Quick? Watch the full interview below to find out!

