Cardi B Interviews Joe Biden In Latest Edition Of ‘Elle’

In the latest edition of Elle Magazine Cardi B sits down with Democratic Presidential nominee, Joe Biden for a very candid conversation. During their sixteen-minute long conversation, Cardi expresses what she does and doesn’t want from our next president.
“I don’t want to be lied to,” Cardi tells Biden.
Check out the full interview below:
It’s the remix! Presenting Cardi B and Joey B—the collaboration you didn’t see coming. In an exclusive interview for our September issue, @iamcardiB sits down with @joebiden to discuss Medicare, free college tuition, and the fight for racial justice.“I feel like Black people, we’re not asking for sympathy,” she tells the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, “We’re not asking for charity—we are just asking for equality. It’s simple: We want to feel like Americans.” Watch the full conversation at the link in bio. ELLE September 2020 Editor-in-Chief: @ninagarcia Talent: @iamcardib In conversation with @joebiden Photographer: @stevenkleinstudio Stylist: @kollincarter Fashion Director: @alexwhiteedits Creative Director: Stephen Gan Entertainment Director: Jennifer Weisel Hair: @tokyostylez Makeup: @Erika_lapearl_mua Nails: @nailson7th Set Design: Mary Howard & Kyle Hagemeier @mhs_artists Production: Travis Kiewel & Roberto Javier Sosa @thatoneproduction Top: @balenciaga Headpiece: @kerenwolf