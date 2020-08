Kanye West wants to bring a twist to the very popular social media platform TikTok. The “Jesus Walks” rapper expressed on Twitter Monday, he wants to team up with TikTok to develop a Christian friendly alternative-Jesus Tok.

West also shared on Twitter, he came to this revelation after he was on TikTok with his daughter and was disturbed by some of the content on the platform.

A VISION JUST CAME TO ME… JESUS TOK I WAS WATCHING TIK TOK WITH MY DAUGHTER AND AS A CHRISTIAN FATHER I WAS DISTURBED BY A LOT OF THE CONTENT BUT I COMPLETELY LOVED THE TECHNOLOGY — ye (@kanyewest) August 17, 2020

WE PRAY WE CAN COLLABORATE WITH TIK TOK TO MAKE A CHRISTIAN MONITORED VERSION THAT FEELS SAFE FOR YOUNG CHILDREN AND THE WORLD IN JESUS NAME AMEN — ye (@kanyewest) August 17, 2020

Do you think TikTok will want to partner with West?

