No Surprise: New Video Shows Deputy Was Aggressor In Incident Involving Raptors President Masai Ujiri

New bodycam footage from the incident involving Raptors president, Masai Ujiri, and deputy proves what Black people have been saying about law enforcement for years, they be lying.

Tuesday (Aug.19), new bodycam footage was released as part of Masai Ujiri’s countersuit against sheriff’s deputy Alan Strickland. In the clips, Strickland can clearly be seen pushing the Raptors’ president even after Ujiri reached in his jacket to show him his credentials. He tries to explain to the hot head deputy that he is part of the team’s front office as he tried to get on the court to celebrate with the players after they won the 2019 NBA Finals. Strickland can be heard screaming at Ujiri “back the f**k up,” and shoving him.

Ujiri keeps his cool and identifies himself as “the president of the Raptors” and once again tries to pull out his credentials gets pushed once again by Strickland. Ujiri understandably pushes the deputy back, and before things can get out of hand, arena security intervenes, and Kyle Lowry pulls Ujiri out of the situation and onto the court.

Ujiri came with the receipts following Strickland’s ridiculous federal lawsuit he filed back in February against the Raptors’ team president claiming he attacked him “and hit him in the face and chest with both fists.” Like all law enforcement, Strickland tried to paint himself as the victims in the situation. Strickland claimed that he “suffered, and will continue to suffer, physical, mental, emotional, and economic injuries, including, but not limited to, lost wages, lost opportunity for financial gain, future earning capacity, and past and future medical care and expenses.”

Riiiiigghhht.

Before Strickland decided to pursue his lawsuit, the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office said last October it would not press charges against Ujiri after Sheriff Greg Ahern wanted to charge him with “battery of a peace officer.”

Following the release of the new footage that clearly shows Ujiri didn’t do anything wrong, the Raptors released a statement Tuesday night saying Masai “was not an aggressor, but instead was the recipient of two very violent, unwarranted actions.”

Photo: Vaughn Ridley / Getty

