The Morning Hustle & Kevin Liles of 300 Entertainment are looking for America’s next anthem! A fight song and a new song of hope. A song that reflects our times and music that gives us power. In the interview up top, Liles discusses the magnitude and history of revolutionary songs and why we need one right now.

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

If you’re an artist with THAT song in your head, click HERE to submit your original song (no samples). The winner will receive $5000 and a distribution deal of your song on all streaming platforms and more!

All songs will be reviewed by a panel of judges. This contest is open to singers, rappers, and groups. Once you upload your song, make sure you capture every moment of creation! Deadline to submit is September 7, 2020.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

The Song: Kevin Liles Discusses Power of Revolutionary Songs [VIDEO] was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: