After months of being closed, due to COVID-19, Apple is planning to reopen a number of their retail stores.

According to a Bloomberg report, Apple plans to open a small number of stores by the end August.

Bloomberg is also reporting once stores open, customers will only be able to stop by if an appointment has been set.

No official information has been released from Apple on the opening of their retail locations.

