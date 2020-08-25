CLOSE
Starbucks Brings a Taste of Fall to Its Customers Early With the Return of Pumpkin Spice Lattes

Source: NurPhoto / Getty

Dunkin’ is not the only coffee and pastry chain to offer fall-flavored early in August as another well-known hotspot is getting into the autumn game.

Starbucks has brought back its popular seasonal offering of Pumpkin Spice Lattes on Aug. 25.

This is the earliest the coffee giant has reintroduced the PSLs, beating out last year’s launch of Aug. 27, and if customers and fans get tired of those drinks, there are more being offered.

It is official that fall has arrived at Starbucks.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

Also available now are the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew and two themed bakery treats: a pumpkin scone and a pumpkin cream cheese muffin.

The PSL, as it’s often called, has been a popular item for nearly two decades with an intense following of loyal fans.

Over 400 million of the PSLs have been sold at all of the Starbucks locations since it was popularized 17 years ago.

Now, as announced on its social media pages, the PSLs and everything fall-related are back!

