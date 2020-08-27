Diva’s Daily Dirt: R. Kelly Attached In Jail

R.KELLY ATTACKED IN JAIL

The 53-year old R&B Legend is currently being held at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Chicago while he awaits on numerous sexual abuse against young girl charges.

The alleged attack took place while the “Trapped In The Closet” singer sat on his bed when the inmate came into his cell and began punching him profusely.

The inmate was reportedly angry about the correctional facility continuing to go on lockdown numerous times because of R. Kelly protesters outside of the jail.

No word on how long the fight lasted, or if multiple inmates were involved.

Kelly’s attorney responded to the news in a series of tweets urging for his client to be released:

Regardless, it is time to release Mr. Kelly. The government cannot ensure his safety, and they cannot give him his day in court. We should not incarcerate people indefinitely because we cannot provide them with due process! — Steve Greenberg (@SGcrimlaw) August 27, 2020

KERI HILSON ADMITS LABEL MADE HER BEEF WITH BEYONCE

Keri Hilson is reflecting on her career with Claudia Jordan on FOX SOUL and she actually explained how her record label fake forced her to beef with Beyonce.

As a result, Keri faced public scrutiny and was “crucified” for the decisions that she didn’t make. The ‘Energy’ songstress even admits that the song in question, (remix to “Turnin’ Me On”) wasn’t even written by her.

“No one could compare to Beyonce and that was never my aim either.”

However, as time goes by, she said she has “learned to fight harder” for what she wants

