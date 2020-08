T.I. and Young Thug are ready to hit us with another hit. T.I.P, took to Instagram to share a picture of him and Thugger in the studio.

T.I. captioned the post ,”Oh Nvm us… just a couple Kings plottin global domination. Boyyyyy when I tell you me & slim got some s*** comin… ya besst believe it JACK!! #InstantClassic #Anotherone @thuggerthugger1”

No details have been dropped on when fans can expect the new from TIP and Thugger.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: