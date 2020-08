According to a report from Pro Football Talk, players will be able to support and honor victims of police brutality on their helmets this upcoming season.

The report from Pro Football Talk went on to say, players can either put a person’s name or one of the four “preferred phrases”: Stop Hate, It Takes All Of Us, End Racism, or Black Live Matter”.

The 2020 NFL season is slated to begin September 10th.

