‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Star Michael Rainey Jr. Says Keeping A Manicure Keeps The Ladies Happy

Ladies, don’t you love a man who takes pride in his appearance?! A man with a fresh hair cut and clean nails… In this case, he’s a young man, but Michael Rainey Jr., better known as Tariq St. Patrick on Power, is that guy.

We’ve watched Rainey mature as an actor right before our eyes and watched his character Tariq come into his own as the new patriarch of the St. Patrick family.

Power Book II: Ghost is the first spinoff of series following the season final episode of Power. The show, fresh with new faces like Mary J Blige and Method Man, picks up with Tariq trying to get his mother Tasha (Naturi Naughton) out of jail.

We caught up with the soon-to-be 20-year-old, who let us know he means business when it comes to his appearance. We chatted over Zoom and it was immediately clear Rainey has developed his own confidence and swag since first debuting on the Starz series.

“Always gotta have a fresh cut,” he detailed with a sure grin. “Every two weeks, you have to get a mani/ pedi.” According to Rainey, “You can’t be on the beach with the crusty toes.”

Touche.

Continuing to delve into his grooming routine, her added, “It’s for the ladies. It’s for me too cause I don’t like when my nails and my toes look nasty. I got to do it for myself too, before anyone. But you know, the ladies loved the grooming thing.”

When asked about men who shy away from certain self-care services, her confidentally responded. “If you scare go to church.”

Now that he is older and into his appearance, we’re almost sure his DMs are a lituation. “Looks kind of crazy. I’m not gonna lie,” he revealed. “The Dms be a little popping sometimes. The older women — that was like two years ago — I was like wow, this what they be doing?!”

As for how Tariq continues to evolve. “He has to balance going to school, getting good grades. Then he has to balance being in the street, trying to get money from mom’s lawyer. Is this a whole different new world for him. And with the weight of his father’s death, he’s still trying to get through that.”

Similar to his on-screen character, Rainey can relate to his love for his mother.

“Without my mother, I wouldn’t be in the position I’m in right now. So I definitely relate to Tasha sacrificing everything to make sure to reach future. That’s literally what my mom did. she was running a daycare for a few years before I started acting in, like once I started, you know, getting really busy, she was just like, you know, I’m a closed person and she’s just going to focus on helping me and you furthering my career and better in my future. So like, I could relate to that a hundred percent. Cause my mom, she sacrificed a whole lot for the bettering of my, you know, my future and my life.”

Catch the season premiere of Power Book II: Ghost Sunday, September 6 on Starz.

